La mappa globale dei movimenti migratori

Questa mappa riassume i movimenti migratori negli ultimi 5 anni. Ci dice, tra le altre cose, che l’Arabia Saudita attrae un milione e mezzo di immigrati. Invece l’Italia è tornata ad essere un paese di emigrati, con un saldo negativo di quasi 200 mila partenze. Si consiglia di aggiornare isterie razziste, discorsi d’odio e leggi d’emergenza alla nuova realtà.



Mappa a schermo intero -> http://metrocosm.com/global-migration-map.html

Based on data from the U.N. Population Division, this map shows the estimated net migration (inflows minus outflows) by origin and destination country between 2010 and 2015.

Blue circles = positive net migration (more inflows). Red circles = negative net migration (more outflows). Each yellow dot represents 1,000 people.

Hover over a circle to see that country’s total net migration between 2010 and 2015. Click a circle (or tap twice on mobile) to view only the migation flows in and out of that country.

For more info about this map, see the full post: All the World’s Immigration Visualized in 1 Map -> http://metrocosm.com/global-immigration-map/