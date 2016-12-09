Libreria > saggi
A Trip Around Sicily with none mad Artists

A Trip Around Sicily With Nine Mad Artists

A journey to discover outsider art, gastronomy and other marvels

A Trip Around Sicily with none mad Artists

An itinerary through the places of the Sicilian outsider artists. Among their works. In their towns. Tracing a route around the island. Experiencing sights, sounds and tastes outside the traditional circuits

Bentivegna carved thousands of heads near Selinunte. Cammarata spent fifty years embellishing his shack/house with Gaudì type sculptures. Gambino made drawings with his biro on the paper he used to wrap the roasted pumpkin seeds he sold from his stall. The work only finished when the ink ran out. Appreciated abroad, derided and unacknowledged at home. Many of their works have been destroyed. Nine Sicilians united by their illiteracy and obsessive urge to express themselves. An itinerary through the places of the Sicilian outsider artists. Among their works. In their towns. Tracing a route around the island. Experiencing sights, sounds and tastes outside the traditional circuits

  • By Redazione terrelibere.org
  • ISBN:978-1505234916
  •  Pages: 68
  •  Publisher: terrelibere.org
  •  Available versions: ePub | Pdf | mobi (kindle) | carta
  •  Collection: cinquesensi
  •  Year: 2014
